President Murmu to visit West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from Dec 18-23
President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal, Telangana and Rajasthan from December 18 to 23 to attend different programmes, a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said on Sunday.
On December 18, the President will attend the 69th convocation of IIT Kharagpur in West Bengal and later arrive at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana's Secunderabad, the statement said.
On December 19, Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Hyderabad Public School Society.
She will visit the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion of the Ministry of Textiles at Pochampally in Telangana on December 20. She will also interact with weavers on the occasion.
On the same day, she will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of MNR Educational Trust in Secunderabad.
On December 21, President Murmu will inaugurate various projects at Rashtrapati Nilayam.
She will host an At Home reception at Rashtrapati Nilayam for dignitaries, including leading citizens of the state and academics, etc. on December 22.
''On December 23, the President will witness the live firing exercise at Pokhran, Rajasthan,'' the statement said.