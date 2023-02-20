President Murmu Will Be In Arunachal Pradesh For Two Days To Celebrate The Statehood

In addition to attending the 37th statehood day festivities in Itanagar and a civic reception sponsored by the state government, President Droupadi Murmu will go to Arunachal Pradesh on Monday for a two-day visit. She is also anticipated to lay the cornerstone for the joint directorate for the state human rights commission, Lokayukta, and state food commission during the statehood day celebrations at the Indira Gandhi Park, Itanagar.



The President will also lay the cornerstone for a 40-kilometer double-lane road that will connect Sonajuli and Durpang to the Naharlagun railway station and Donyi Polo Airport. A report on the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who battled against the British is also anticipated, as are the debut of two animated films on indigenous folk tales from Arunachal Pradesh produced by the department of indigenous affairs.

Furthermore, President Murmu will speak to the Arunachal Pradesh legislative assembly's extraordinary session on Tuesday at Itaganar. Significantly, the President is making his first trip to Arunachal Pradesh since taking office.