- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates 7th Indian Mobile Congress 2023 In Delhi
- 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens the seventh edition of the Indian Mobile Congress in Delhi, highlighting the significance of telecom in India's digital transformation.
- 2. The event features industry leaders discussing the future of mobile technology and its impact on the nation's digital landscape.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the seventh edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), a three-day event hosted at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. This venue had recently been in the limelight as it also served as the location for the G20 Summit in September.
During the event, India's IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the pivotal role of telecom as the 'gateway' to realizing the vision of Digital India. He highlighted that the country has made substantial progress in this domain, evidenced by its export of telecom equipment to over 70 nations. Moreover, he revealed that the forthcoming World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly would be held in the national capital, underlining India's growing importance in the global telecommunications landscape.
Distinguished figures from the telecom industry also took the stage at the IMC. This included Akash Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on the future of mobile technology and its impact on India's digital landscape. The IMC serves as a vital platform for discussing and showcasing innovations in the mobile and telecom sector, with a focus on shaping the country's digital future.