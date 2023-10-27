Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates 7th Indian Mobile Congress 2023 In Delhi

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the seventh edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC), a three-day event hosted at the Bharat Mandapam convention center in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. This venue had recently been in the limelight as it also served as the location for the G20 Summit in September.

During the event, India's IT minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasized the pivotal role of telecom as the 'gateway' to realizing the vision of Digital India. He highlighted that the country has made substantial progress in this domain, evidenced by its export of telecom equipment to over 70 nations. Moreover, he revealed that the forthcoming World Telecommunications Standardisation Assembly would be held in the national capital, underlining India's growing importance in the global telecommunications landscape.

Distinguished figures from the telecom industry also took the stage at the IMC. This included Akash Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, who shared their insights and perspectives on the future of mobile technology and its impact on India's digital landscape. The IMC serves as a vital platform for discussing and showcasing innovations in the mobile and telecom sector, with a focus on shaping the country's digital future.