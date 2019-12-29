Priyanka Vadra Claim: UP Police Deny Allegations

Lucknow: The Lucknow police stated that Congress leader and general secretary in-charge of eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations of having been choked and pushed by policewomen from Uttar Pradesh were not true. Superintendent of Police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithini, clarified that the officer in charge, Archana Singh, had submitted a report on the incident denying the charges made by the Congress leader. Archana Singh was Priyanka Gandhi's fleet-in-charge.

According to media reports, Singh is reported to have stated that Priyanka Gandhi's car was moving in a different route other than the one along which it was scheduled to proceed. She added that she was merely doing her duty and clarified that no one manhandled or choked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Singh further stated that she had also been heckled during the incident. There was no truth in Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's charges that she had been grabbed by the throat or manhandled, the UP police further said, refuting the Congress leader's allegations.

On Saturday Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a serious charge against the UP police claiming that she had been choked and manhandled by a policewoman and was prevented from proceeding to meet Congress leader Sadaf Jafar and former IPS officer SR Darapuri. Sadaf Jafar was arrested during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Lucknow, while Darapuri was held during a protest against CAA in Lucknow on December 19. Priyanka Gandhi said that she managed to meet the family members of the former police officer and went on a party worker's two-wheeler after she was stopped.