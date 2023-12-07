Probe launched into input received from US concerning national security: Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that the government has launched an inquiry on the input it received from the US as it has a bearing on India's national security.

Jaishankar made the remarks while responding to a question by CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.

Brittas said that there have been numerous reports that an Indian official has been implicated by the US authorities on account of an alleged attempt to kill a US citizen.

He further said that it has been widely reported that the Indian government was applying its mind and going through the input of the US government on the basis of an inquiry.

He also said that on other counts, there have been reports about India rebutting the stand of the Canadian government.

"Is it a fact that we are not having equitable treatment? And what is the status of the charges and allegations raised by the US authorities?" Brittas questioned.

Responding to his question, Jaishankar said: "The matter is not directly connected to the visits of the Union Ministers but nevertheless, since this has been asked, I want to clarify to the Member that so far the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the US.

"Those inputs were of concern to us because they were related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters. So, because it has a bearing on our own national security, it was decided to institute an inquiry into the matter and an inquiry committee has been constituted.

"So far as Canada is concerned, no specific evidence or input was provided to us. So, the question of equitable treatment of two countries, one of whom has provided input and one who has not, does not arise," the External Affairs Minister added.