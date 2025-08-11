Live
Telangana: Heavy Rain and Storms Hit Areas Like Sangareddy, Vikarabad, RC Puram
Telangana and Hyderabad face heavy storms and scattered rains in areas like Sangareddy, Vikarabad, RC Puram, and Patancheru.
Heavy storms are happening now in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Chevella, Moinabad, and Kothur. They will last about two hours as a weather enthusiast X account name Telangana Weatherman.
In Hyderabad, places like RC Puram, Patancheru, Lingampally, Tellapur, Bandlaguda Jagir, Sivarampalle, Katedan, and Rajendranagar will have scattered rain for the next 1–2 hours. Other parts will get rain later.
Towns such as Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, and Warangal will see heavy rain in the next two hours.
People should be careful outside and avoid travel during heavy rain.
