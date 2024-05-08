Promoting hatred for political gains: Sonia Gandhi hits out at Modi, BJP in video message

New Delhi: Appealing to the people to vote for the Congress for a ‘bright future’, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are focused only on gaining power ‘at any cost’, while insisting that troubles faced by the youth, women, Dalits, tribals and minorities were because of them. In a 1.32-minute video posted on Congress' social media handles, Sonia Gandhi said the party and she had always struggled for progress for all and justice for the underprivileged, as well as strengthening the country.

“Today, in every corner of the country, youth (are facing) unemployment, women (are facing) atrocities, Dalits, tribals, backward and minorities are facing terrible discrimination. Such an environment is because of the intentions of the Prime Minister and BJP. Their focus is only on gaining power at any cost. He has promoted hatred for political gains,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi reminded that their ‘Nyay Patra’ (manifesto) and its guarantees are aimed at keeping the country united and giving strength to the poor, women, farmers, workers and marginalised communities. “The Congress and I.N.D.I.A. alliance is dedicated to protecting the Constitution and democracy. "

Vote for Congress for a bright future for all and together build a strong and united India,” she added. Sonia Gandhi, who is not contesting Raebareli this time and ending her 25-year stint in Lok Sabha, has been taking a backseat in poll campaigns in the recent years owing to health reasons. She has stepped out of Delhi in the past one month only to visit Raebareli last Friday when former party president and her son Rahul Gandhi filed nominations.