Punjab CM launches projects worth Rs 867 in Kandi region

Hoshiarpur (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 867 crore in Kandi region in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district.

“It is a historic occasion when the fortunes of the entire Kandi region are being transformed,” the Punjab Chief Minister said while addressing a ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally along with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister said that these projects will give impetus to the development of this region and bring prosperity in the lives of people.

He said that the previous governments had blatantly ignored this region but his government is committed to its holistic development.

Training his guns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that he is a ‘master of phraseology’ who had befooled the people during his entire tenure.

He reminded the people that Rs 15 lakh promised by Modi in every account has not yet come but people had suffered a lot due to his unplanned policies.

Addressing the gathering, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said that there is need to continue the ongoing pace of development and prosperity in the state.

He said that the Punjab government is making efforts for welfare of every section of society.