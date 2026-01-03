Six Smart Prompts Turning Google Gemini into a Virtual Video Editor

As video creation accelerates across platforms, creators are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to cut down production time without sacrificing quality. A recent online discussion has brought attention to how Google Gemini, particularly when paired with well-crafted prompts, can function as a powerful video editing assistant rather than just a conversational AI.

The conversation gained momentum on Friday when AI expert and X user Awa K. Penn questioned why more creators were not integrating Google Gemini into their editing workflows. In her post, Penn shared that she was able to edit four videos in a single day by using Gemini as her primary assistant, significantly reducing the time typically spent on planning and reviewing edits.

According to Penn, the real advantage lies in how creators communicate with the AI. Instead of vague instructions, she suggests using prompts that mirror the thinking process of professional video editors. This approach, she argues, allows Gemini to offer structured, practical guidance across every stage of video production.

To illustrate her point, Penn shared six specific prompts designed to streamline editing tasks from start to finish.

The first is an Editing Plan Prompt, which asks the AI to act as a professional editor. It focuses on reviewing raw footage descriptions and creating a detailed editing plan covering pacing, cut points, b-roll placement, and transitions, all while maintaining viewer engagement without unnecessary effects.

Next is the Style Matching Prompt, which instructs Gemini to analyse a reference video and explain how to replicate its editing style step by step. This includes guidance on cuts, timing, colour grading, sound design, and text usage, before applying that style to a new video topic.

For storytelling improvements, the Narrative Improvement Prompt helps creators refine scripts by suggesting edits that enhance flow, clarity, and emotional impact. It identifies sections that may need trimming, reordering, or emphasis based on the target audience.

Technical decisions are addressed through the Technical Settings Prompt, where Gemini recommends optimal export settings tailored to the platform, resolution, and content type. This includes frame rate, bitrate range, codec, and audio settings, helping creators avoid common technical mistakes.

The fifth prompt, Raw Footage Review, asks the AI to analyse uploaded footage and provide detailed editing recommendations. This includes identifying weak or strong sections, suggesting cuts, pacing adjustments, and opportunities to enhance the video with b-roll, text, or sound.

Finally, the Edited Video Feedback Prompt positions Gemini as a critical reviewer. It evaluates pacing, visual flow, audio balance, colour consistency, and overall clarity, while suggesting specific revisions to improve polish and audience retention.

Penn’s insights reflect a broader shift in content creation, where AI is increasingly seen as a collaborative tool rather than a shortcut. By using precise, editor-style prompts, creators can transform Gemini into a planning partner, technical advisor, and quality reviewer.

As both short-form and long-form video output continues to surge, such AI-assisted workflows may soon become standard for solo creators and small teams aiming to work faster while maintaining professional standards.