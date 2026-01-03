Pawan Kalyan Visits Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan visited the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple in the Jagtial district today, where he participated in special prayers.

During his visit, he is set to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony for a new 96-room guesthouse and a vow completion hall for devotees, funded by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) at a cost of Rs. 35.19 crore.

Following the ceremonial activities, Kalyan will convene with Janasena party workers at a resort on the outskirts of Nachupalli before returning to Hyderabad in the afternoon. In light of the Deputy Chief Minister's visit, extensive security arrangements have been implemented by local police.