Punjab Sarpanch Union chief joins BJP as party strengthens grassroots connect

Chandigarh: At the BJP state headquarters here, Punjab Sarpanch Union President Karun Kaura, along with his associates, formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

State BJP Working President Ashwani Sharma and former Member of Parliament Preneet Kaur extended a warm welcome to them.

Welcoming Karun Kaura, BJP chief Sharma said that his induction would further strengthen the party’s base and help in advancing its policies. He expressed confidence that Kaura would contribute meaningfully to the party’s growth and outreach.

Former Union Minister Preneet Kaur stated that the BJP is truly a people’s party, closely connected to the grassroots. She noted that Kaura’s strong presence in rural areas and his leadership as the president of the Sarpanch Union would give the party additional strength in the state.

Expressing his delight at joining the BJP, Karun Kaura thanked the party’s senior leadership. He said he was inspired by the BJP’s ideology and the pro-people policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and pledged to discharge every responsibility entrusted to him with sincerity and dedication.

Along with Karun Kaura, Jaswant Singh, sarpanch of Rauni, Bhagwant Singh, Hitesh Kaura, Sunder Singh, Gursher Singh, Narinder Singh, Joginder Singh, and Gurmail Singh also joined the BJP.

Several senior leaders and party workers were present on the occasion to welcome the new members into the party fold.

Meanwhile, the state BJP celebrated the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to withdraw the anti-farmer land pooling policy as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' (farmers’ victory day) across the state on Tuesday.

All Punjabis, especially farmers, had united and struggled to save agricultural land, considered the backbone of Punjab, said the party.

“The BJP in Punjab stood shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in this struggle. Therefore, it was celebrated at the circle level across Punjab as BJP’s Kisan Vijay Diwas,” the party added.