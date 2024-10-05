Punjab's Anti-Gangster Task Force foils dacoity, arrests four

Chandigarh : Striking a big blow to organised crime in the state, the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), in a joint operation with Bathinda police, foiled a possible dacoity with the arrest of Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, a kingpin of Jassa Burj Gang, along with his three associates, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Four .32 bore pistols and 11 cartridges were recovered from their possession. Three arrested accomplices have been identified as Karanveer Singh, alias Karni, of Gulabgarh village, Resham Singh of Chatha village, and Hardeep Singh, alias Aarshi, of Sekhu village.

All have criminal history and were involved in crimes, including arms supply, snatching, kidnapping and other crimes.



DGP Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, teams from the AGTF, under the overall supervision of ADGP Promod Ban, and the Bathinda police intercepted and apprehended the accused from the Ring Road in Bathinda and recovered weapons along with ammunition from their possession.



The police teams were led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Jaspal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh and Inspector Karandeep Singh.



The DGP said that during the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that the accused were planning a dacoity targeting a financer in the Rama Mandi area of Bathinda district. He said that further investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages.



Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said accused Jaspreet Singh and his associates were also implicated in a violent incident that took place at DAV College Bathinda last month. Accused Jaspreet has been facing at least 11 criminal cases of heinous crime, she added.



A case has been registered under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 111 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station Bathinda Cantonment.