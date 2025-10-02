Live
Putin likely to visit India on Dec 5-6
Highlights
New Delhi: Amid ongoing tariff tensions between India and the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India in early December for the 23rd India-Russia Summit, sources said.
This will be the first visit of Russian President to India since the Russia-Ukraine conflict commenced in February 2022. Although there is no official confirmation from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) yet, diplomatic preparations are underway.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to visit India ahead of the summit to lay the groundwork and hold discussions on key bilateral issues.
