Rahul Gandhi A Chunavi Hindu: BJP's Sambit Patra

New Delhi: Amid growing tensions in the states of Rajasthan and West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party senior leader Sambit Patra has blamed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of being a reason for inciting communal violence with his latest remark.

Calling Rahul Gandhi, a chunavi Hindu for "questioning" the existence of Lord Ram, Patra said, "The recent comments of Rahul Gandhi show the real character of Congress. They had earlier submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court questioning the existence of Lord Ram… I want to ask Rahul Gandhi whether he believes in Lord Ram. He claims to be a Hindu. The question is whether he is actually a Hindu or just a chunavi Hindu?"

Patra said that recent remarks made by the opposition leader have incited communal violence and that Rahul Gandhi doesn't have faith in Judiciary or the Constitution.

"Despite being a member of Parliament, how can you make such statements. He (Rahul Gandhi) says he was born in the midst of power, despite then he is instigating the people of the country… He should never advocate for taking law into one's own hands," Patra slammed the Congress leader.

Patra also targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray over his recent statement on Lord Ram and the BJP. Over Uddhav Thackeray's statements, Patra said that using the name of Lord Ram for attacking BJP is petty politics and that raising questions against the existence of Lord Ram was not right.

On Sunday, Shiv Sena president Uddharv Thackeray had said that the BJP doesn't hold "patent" on Hindutva. Thackarey claimed that the late Sena chief Bal Thackeray had shown BJP that the combination of "saffron and Hindutva" will help in achieving power in the Centre.