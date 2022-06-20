Rahul Gandhi called in for the fourth time by ED, Delhi faces traffic jam on borders
Highlights
Delhi faces huge traffic Jam owing to the Bandh called in by the Congress party.
New Delhi: Delhi faces huge traffic Jam owing to the Bandh called in by the Congress party. Vehicles were seen crawling on the roads.
Rahul Gandhi to be interrogated by ED for the fourth time. Congress says till the illegitimate usage of government agencies is not stopped by BJP, their satyagraha movement wont stop.
