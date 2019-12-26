Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi 'Liar' Over Detention Centres, BJP Hits Back

New Delhi: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the issue of detention camps in the country. Locking horns with PM Modi, Gandhi criticised him of lying to the people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi was responding to PM Modi's sharp attack on Congress and other parties in his address at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan earlier this week. PM Modi accused the Opposition of spreading a misinformation campaign on detention centres in the country. They were sullying the country's image for their political ends, he said. The prime minister denied the presence of such detention centres.

Reacting to the comments of PM Modi, Gandhi posted a tweet on the microblogging platform, Twitter, accusing the "RSS' prime minister of lying to Mother India." His tweet had a video of the detention centre in a village in Assam, Matia, embedded in it.

BJP's Amit Malviya who heads the party's IT cell, responded sharply by asking Gandhi to overstay in a country during one of his overseas trips "beyond the valid visa permit and experience for himself how he is identified and put in a 'detention center' before being deported."

Since Rahul Gandhi travels abroad quite often. Let him on one of those travels overstay beyond the valid visa permit and experience for himself how he is identified and put in a 'detention center' before being deported.



He will then learn how countries handle illegal migrants... — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 26, 2019



