Just In
- Karnataka flag may get official state flag status, issue to be discussed in Belagavi session: CM Shivakumar
- Labour and Employment Minister Mandaviya launches EPFO services through WhatsApp
- Gyanesh Kumar 'vanished' votes in Bengal by centrally hijacking system: Mamata Banerjee
- We will find out Gyanesh Kumar even if he hides underground, asserts Congress chief Kharge
- Congress wishes to run democracy according to the law of Gandhi family, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin
- CM Revanth Reddy vows to fight for the fight against vote deletion
- Food arrangements near the polling station raise questions over possible voter inducement
- Symbol Mix-Up in Vijayawada's 55th Division Brings Polling to a Halt
Rahul Gandhi Says India Cannot Be Run by Two or Three People, Targets Modi and Adani
In Short
Calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal, Gandhi
Font size
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country could not be controlled by two or three individuals, accusing industrialist Gautam Adani of expanding his influence across key sectors, including education, healthcare, airports, railways and defence. He said such concentration of power would not be allowed.
Calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal, Gandhi said it was necessary to bring the country back on the right track. He also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of legal action over alleged vote theft and the handing over of national resources to Adani, asserting that they would be held accountable.
Next Story
Bolsonaro backs off Brazil poll challenge after Trump says 'I’m not running Brazil'
In J&K's Doda, women self-help groups get an income boost through commercial floriculture
Ecuadorian swimmer Espinosa takes opening gold at 2026 Youth Olympics
Multi-purpose camp organised in Kotdwar to mark Tribal Pride Day
AP Municipal Elections live updates: Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies
INDIA Blox Chalo Delhi rally live updates: Activists flock to Ramlila Maidan
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Ramlila Maidan, Mamata and Akhilesh Join Protest
AP Formation Day: President extends greetings to people
Municipal polls continue in Vizag hassle-free
Polling begins in 92 urban local bodies in AP