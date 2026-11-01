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Rahul Gandhi Says India Cannot Be Run by Two or Three People, Targets Modi and Adani

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Calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal, Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi
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Rahul Gandhi 

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Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country could not be controlled by two or three individuals, accusing industrialist Gautam Adani of expanding his influence across key sectors, including education, healthcare, airports, railways and defence. He said such concentration of power would not be allowed.

Calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal, Gandhi said it was necessary to bring the country back on the right track. He also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of legal action over alleged vote theft and the handing over of national resources to Adani, asserting that they would be held accountable.

Purna Singh
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Purna Singh

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Purna Singh Yadav is an experienced journalist specializing in politics and general reporting. With over 3 years of writing expertise in political as well as general reporting. Purna has completed her post-graduation from Amity University with specialization in public relations and advertising. When she is not immersed in writing, she can be found spending time watching movies. With three years of experience as a frontline journalist, she has honed her craft in various genres, including entertainment, crime, and education. Purna's diverse family history and embrace of cultures as well as good communication skills have enriched her writing with unique perspectives.

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Rahul GandhiGautam AdaniNarendra ModiGyanesh KumarCongress
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