Rahul Gandhi Says India Cannot Be Run by Two or Three People, Targets Modi and Adani

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country could not be controlled by two or three individuals, accusing industrialist Gautam Adani of expanding his influence across key sectors, including education, healthcare, airports, railways and defence. He said such concentration of power would not be allowed.

Calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's removal, Gandhi said it was necessary to bring the country back on the right track. He also warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of legal action over alleged vote theft and the handing over of national resources to Adani, asserting that they would be held accountable.