Raids soon to combat child labour

Nimapara: With the assistance of local NGO, NIHIDA, the International Child Labour Day was celebrated here on Sunday. Secretary of NGO B B Mishra said a block-level task force has been constituted; raids will be held at village-level soon to combat child labour.

Taluk-level legal committee chairman and Additional District Judge) Nimapara Lokanath Sahoo called for abolition of child labour at all levels."Since 74 years of Independence child labour is seen at different places. Action should be initiated to abolish it.