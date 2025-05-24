Rains with moderate thunderstorms, lightning predicted in TN

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather advisory forecasting moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days.

As per the RMC, widespread showers with thunderstorm activity are likely to occur on Saturday and Sunday in parts of southern and western Tamil Nadu.

The districts expected to be most affected include Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, and Nilgiris.

The RMC also indicated that other regions in the state may experience light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning.

Districts such as Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Karur, Madurai, and Thoothukudi are expected to witness scattered weather disturbances, with rainfall likely in one or two locations.

Meteorologists have attributed the current weather conditions to atmospheric instability triggered by moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and localised convective activity.

These conditions are typical during the pre-monsoon season and can result in sudden spells of rain, often accompanied by gusty winds and thunder.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions, especially during the afternoon and evening hours when thunderstorm activity is likely to intensify.

The RMC has cautioned against outdoor activities during lightning-prone hours and urged farmers and rural communities to stay alert. This spell of rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief from the soaring temperatures prevailing in parts of Tamil Nadu over the past few weeks.

While the showers may help cool down daytime temperatures, authorities have reminded the public that thunderstorms and lightning still pose significant safety risks.

The Weather Department will continue to monitor the situation and issue updates as necessary, and the citizens have been encouraged to follow official advisories through local media and government weather channels.



