- Woman shares video of Air India flight with non-functional reading lights & broken seats
- Both deadly blasts in Iran's Kerman "suicide attacks": Deputy Minister
- Tesla recalls 1.6 mn cars in China, lowers Model Y, S and X range
- All’s well that ends well!
- Supreme Court Collegium recommends appointment of judicial officer as Calcutta HC judge
- No place for Congress in Goa, they have only 'divide and rule' policy: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Record-breaking freeze persists in Sweden
- Delhi court convicts Maharashtra firm, former officials in coal block allocation case
- 'Divides Mizo people': Mizoram CM opposes border fencing along India-Myanmar border
Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal keeps Home, Finance goes to Diya Kumari, Bairwa gets Transport
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday allotted portfolios to the state ministers.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday allotted portfolios to the state ministers.
Chief Minister Sharma has kept the Home department with himself, while Deputy CM Diya Kumari has been allotted six portfolios, including Finance.
Another Deputy CM, Prem Chand Bairwa, has been entrusted with the responsibility of four departments, including Transport.
Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has been allotted the portfolios of Agriculture and Rural Development, Disaster Management and Public Deprivation Prosecution.
Madan Dilawar has been given the responsibility of Education department, while Babulal Kharadi has been allotted the Tribal Regional Development portfolio. Hiralal Nagar has been entrusted with Energy portfolio.
A total of 22 ministers had taken oath on December 30.