Rajasthan: CM Bhajan Lal keeps Home, Finance goes to Diya Kumari, Bairwa gets Transport

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday allotted portfolios to the state ministers.

Chief Minister Sharma has kept the Home department with himself, while Deputy CM Diya Kumari has been allotted six portfolios, including Finance.

Another Deputy CM, Prem Chand Bairwa, has been entrusted with the responsibility of four departments, including Transport.

Cabinet minister Kirodi Lal Meena has been allotted the portfolios of Agriculture and Rural Development, Disaster Management and Public Deprivation Prosecution.

Madan Dilawar has been given the responsibility of Education department, while Babulal Kharadi has been allotted the Tribal Regional Development portfolio. Hiralal Nagar has been entrusted with Energy portfolio.

A total of 22 ministers had taken oath on December 30.