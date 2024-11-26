Rajasthan cop succumbs to Dengue on way to hospital

Jaipur : As Dengue cases in Rajasthan touched 11,785 till November 24 this year, a state police personnel Mohanlal Pawar in Barmer lost his life to the vector-borne disease, said officials on Monday.

Pawar had high fever for the last four days and was referred to Jodhpur on Sunday night after a green corridor was created for him. His platelets had fallen dangerously and hence he was referred to Jodhpur. However, despite the creation of the green corridor, he lost his life just before reaching the city.

The policeman lost his life just 10 kms ahead of Jodhpur, said officials, adding that his body was shifted to a mortuary on Sunday night and an autopsy was being conducted. SP Narendra Singh Meena and other officials also visited the hospital on hearing of his death.

SP Meena said, “Pawar’s health deteriorated after suffering from dengue. We made a green corridor for him to be shifted to Jodhpur; however, he passed away even before he reached Jodhpur. His last rites will be performed in his native village.”

The police department plans to give a grand farewell to their colleague and the vehicle in which his body will be taken to his village has been bedecked with flowers.

The deceased was married six years ago and has a three-year-old son. Earlier, one Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, a doctor, a nursing student and a businessman succumbed to the disease. A 32-year-old anaesthesia specialist stationed at a Dausa community health centre died on September 25 at a private hospital in Jaipur.

Another case involved a 21-year-old nursing student from Itawa who tested positive for Dengue on September 23 and died of the disease on September 26.

Udaipur Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer Taru Surana also died of Dengue while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai on October 5.(