Rajasthan govt approves installation of 2 lakh LED street lights

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has approved the installation of 2 lakh LED street lights across the state before the start of the festive season, doubling the earlier target of 1 lakh proposed in the 2025-26 budget.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said the initiative aims to enhance nighttime safety, energy conservation, and smoother traffic movement in urban areas.

"It is our resolve that every road, every locality, and every market of the state should be illuminated. This is not just lighting work, but a step towards building a safe and modern Rajasthan," he said.

The Chief Minister directed that work begin before the Diwali season so that city streets appear brighter during the festivities.

Weak and outdated street lights across 312 urban bodies will be replaced with modern LED systems, improving both the appearance of cities and the sense of security among citizens.

Officials said the new installations will help save energy, reduce the risk of accidents, and provide a safer environment at night.

The Urban Development Department has been asked to prepare an action plan and launch the project without delay.

The decision will also be implemented under the 'Shahar Chalo Abhiyan', being run by the Department of Autonomous Governance.

From September 15 to October 2, work will be carried out to install new street lights and repair non-functional ones across all urban bodies of the state.

To ensure accountability and public participation, the Department has issued a state-level helpline number 181 for complaints and suggestions related to street lights, drinking water, and roads.

With this move, the government hopes to give a visible facelift to urban infrastructure while addressing safety and energy concerns.

Recently, the Rajasthan cabinet approved the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar 150 Units Free Electricity Scheme across the state, which will benefit 1.04 crore registered consumers.



