Rajasthan Guv Bagde approves initiatives for war veterans' welfare

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, on Friday, has given the approval for a series of major initiatives aimed at enhancing the welfare of war veterans, war widows, and their dependents in the state.

Chairing the 18th meeting of the State Military Board at Raj Bhavan, the Governor emphasised a time-bound approach and a positive mindset in executing welfare policies for the state's ex-servicemen community.

Governor Bagde approved the establishment of an old-age home for war veterans in Jaipur, an integrated military complex in Jodhpur, and a uniform policy for naming schools and public institutions after martyred soldiers.

He directed officials to expedite all pending decisions related to military welfare and ensure effective, transparent, and compassionate implementation.

"Soldiers safeguard the nation and enable citizens to live in peace. Society must remain eternally grateful to them and work tirelessly for their welfare," the Governor said, urging all departments to work wholeheartedly for war veterans and their families. Old-age home for war veterans has been approved which will be set up in Jaipur under a time-bound plan. Also, an integrated complex in Jodhpur will be set up in which development will be undertaken at the Military Welfare Department complex in Raika Bagh, with feasibility studies and funding under Central and state schemes. Military Welfare Office has also been set up with in-principle approval granted for a new office at Rajgarh in Churu district," Governor Bagde said.

The Governor also said: "Under the uniform naming policy, schools and public places will be named after martyred soldiers within a fixed timeframe. Honorarium revision has been made as approval has been given to increase honorarium for soldiers decorated with gallantry awards, following models from other states. Strict directions have been issued to remove illegal occupants from Veerangna hostels and rehabilitation centres to ensure proper use under existing regulations. Policy amendments have been made under which the colonisation department has been ordered to amend outdated orders related to gallantry award benefits."

During the meeting, Governor Bagde also launched the "Sainik Welfare Portal", developed to automate and streamline welfare schemes for war veterans, war widows, and their dependents.

The portal provides online access to various state and Central welfare schemes, he said.

In addition, a dedicated social media platform for war veterans was launched to facilitate real-time updates about welfare programmes, recruitment opportunities, and government initiatives across digital channels, the Governor added.

The Governor released a comprehensive information booklet at Raj Bhavan, detailing the welfare schemes of the Sainik Welfare Department, including benefits available under both Central and state governments.

A meeting of the amalgamated fund was also held under the chairmanship of Governor Bagde.

He approved the income and expenditure of Rs 406.46 lakh, along with several proposals for financial assistance -- including: scholarships for children of war veterans studying in military schools and defence training institutes has been announced.

Addressing the meeting, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reaffirmed the state government's dedication to ex-servicemen welfare.

He told that 250 individuals have benefitted from the educational recruitment scheme for ex-servicemen and that 40 war veterans have been selected in the Rajasthan Administrative Service this year.

"Our aim is to ensure that every war veteran has easy access to employment and welfare information in one unified digital platform," Rathore said.

Minister of State Vijay Singh Chaudhary, Chairman of the Military Board Prem Singh Bajor, and Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant were also present at the event.

The Governor's directives and approvals mark a major step toward strengthening Rajasthan's welfare infrastructure for war veterans and their families, reinforcing the state's commitment to honour the service and sacrifice of its soldiers.



