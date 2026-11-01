Rajasthan IAS-IPS Couple Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas Worth Rs 5.5 Crore

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched an investigation into allegations that senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal misused his official position to benefit a private hospitality company and acquired multiple resort villas for himself and his family members at prices allegedly below their market value.

The probe will try to delve into Agrawal's alleged connection with the Aftab Goyal and Yadvinder Yadav, directors of Goyal Fashions Private Limited, which runs hotels and resorts under the Ananta brand. His wife, Prashakha Mathur, is an IPS officer.

The investigation is based on a initial investigation by the ACB based on a media report published by Dainik Bhaskar on October 27, information received by the ACB from the Industries Department and inputs from confidential sources.

Government Approves ACB Investigation

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the state government had granted prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, to investigate the allegations against Agrawal, the company's directors and other individuals linked to the matter.

According to the preliminary findings, Agrawal allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the company's directors and used his official position to extend benefits to the private firm and himself, potentially causing financial losses to the state government.

Investigators are examining decisions taken during Agrawal's postings as District Collector of Udaipur, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department.

The probe will look into alleged concessions granted to the company, relaxations in resort construction norms and approvals reportedly issued without proper verification of mandatory certificates.

36 Villas Across Two Resort Locations Under Scanner

The preliminary inquiry has identified 36 villas at two Ananta-branded resort properties in Bujhda, Udaipur, and Ajabgarh, Alwar. These properties were allegedly purchased in the names of Agrawal, his wife and other family members.

In Bujhda, 20 villas were reportedly purchased in March 2026, with 10 registered in Agrawal's name and another 10 in his wife's name. Each villa was allegedly bought for around Rs 15 lakh, putting the combined reported purchase price at approximately Rs 3 crore.

At the Ananta Resort in Ajabgarh, 16 villas are under investigation. Eight were allegedly registered in the names of Agrawal and his wife, with four properties each. Another four were reportedly purchased in the names of their two sons, while four more were registered in the names of Agrawal's parents-in-law.

The reported purchase prices at Ajabgarh ranged from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16.5 lakh per villa. Based on the figures cited in the preliminary inquiry, the combined value of the 36 properties is estimated at approximately Rs 5.52 crore.

Special Financial Package Also Under Investigation

The ACB is also examining a special concessional financial package issued by the Rajasthan Finance Department to Goyal Fashions Private Limited on March 27, 2026.

Investigators have reportedly found that 20 villas were registered in the names of Agrawal and his family members on the same date. The agency is looking into whether the benefits extended to the company were connected to the subsequent property transactions.

The investigation will establish whether official decisions taken during Agrawal's administrative postings were linked to the alleged benefits and property purchases. The allegations remain under investigation, and no conclusion has been established.