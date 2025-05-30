  • Menu
Rajasthan man held on suspicion of 'spying' for Pak

Jaipur/New Delhi: A Rajasthan government employee was detained in Jaisalmer on suspicion of espionage for Pakistan with the BJP claiming he was an assistant to former Congress minister Shale Mohammad and visited Pakistan several times without informing the government. Shakur Khan, who works in the district employment office as Assistant Administrative Office, was found to have phone numbers associated with Pakistan stored on his device, an official said.

