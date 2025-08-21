Live
Rajiv’s 81st birth anniversary: Cong holds cycle race, eye camp in Amethi
Amethi: The Congress party organised a series of events across the district to mark former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 81st birth anniversary on Wednesday.
Rajiv Gandhi served as a Member of Parliament from Amethi from 1981 to 1991.
The day began with party members paying floral tributes to a portrait of the former prime minister at the central office in Gauriganj.
The party organised the 27th edition of the annual cycle race on the occasion, with the seven-km race -- from Saitha to Gauriganj -- being flagged off by district president Pradeep Singhal.
The party also held a free eye care camp in Shahgarh, and tribute meetings were organised in all block headquarters.
Singhal said Rajiv Gandhi’s life was dedicated to the unity, integrity, and harmony of the nation, and his foresight laid the foundation for 21st-century India.
Rajiv Gandhi served as the country’s prime minister from 1984 to 1989.
The Congress party observes Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary as Sadbhavna Diwas every year.