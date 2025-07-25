Rajnath Singh to lay foundation of railway coach factory in MP's Raisen on Aug 10

Bhopal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh to lay the foundation of a state-of-the-art rail coach manufacturing unit in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen on August 10, an official said.

In a statement on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh government stated that railway coach manufacturing project of worth Rs 1,800 will mark the beginning of a major industrial step in the state.

The unit will be established by a Bengaluru-based BEML manufactures a variety of heavy equipment like earthmoving, transport, railway and mining equipment.

BEML is said to be the Asia's second-largest manufacturer of earth moving equipment. The facility will be located in Umaria village, Goharganj tehsil, Raisen district, around 50 km from state capital Bhopal.

The state government has allotted 60 hectares (148 acres) of land to the company. Initially, an announcement was made by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav during his visit one-day visit attend a business meet to Bangaluru earlier in May this year.

Ahead of the laying down foundation stone event, a delegation led by BEML's Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Roy along with Director (Rail and Metro) Rajiv Gupta called upon Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

During meeting, Chief Minister was apprised that BEML Ltd has started preparations for the foundation stone-laying event.

The project is being developed in collaboration with the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, the Raisen district administration and other related agencies.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that the establishment of the unit will provide substantial employment opportunities for local youth and bring about a positive transformation in the region’s economy.

Principal Secretary (Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion) of Madhya Pradesh government, Raghavendra Singh, who was also present in the meeting, said that the upcoming facility is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for around 1,575 people.



