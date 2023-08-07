Rajya Sabha Passes Delhi Governance Bill Amidst Controversy And Debate

On Monday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The legislation, intended to substitute the existing ordinance regarding the movement and appointments of senior officials within the Delhi government, was successfully adopted with 131 votes in favor and 102 votes against.



Responding to the discussion regarding the controversial bill in the Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the legislation does not contravene the Supreme Court's verdict in any manner. Shah emphasized that the primary objective of the bill is to establish effective and corruption-free governance in the capital city. He further reassured the members that no provision within the bill alters the existing framework that has been in place since the time of the Congress administration.

The minister supported the ordinance by alleging that the Delhi government led by AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) had transferred officers from the vigilance department due to their possession of files concerning a liquor scam.

He explained that the Delhi government acted swiftly with regards to the vigilance department due to its involvement in the 'excise policy scam' and 'sheesh-mahal.

Taking a dig at the Congress party for collaborating with the Aam Aadmi Party, Shah suggested that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal would withdraw from the opposition alliance INDIA once the Delhi services bill is ratified. He asserted that the bill has been introduced not to impose an "Emergency" situation or to infringe upon the rights of the people.

Shah expressed that in the past, there were no conflicts regarding transfers and appointments in Delhi, and no Chief Ministers encountered any issues. In 2015, a government emerged following a protest movement. Some individuals claimed that the central government aimed to assume control. However, this isn't necessary since the authority and privilege have been granted to us by the citizens of India.

Earlier today, AAP MP Raghav Chadha stated that the bill represents a political deception, constitutional transgression, and will lead to administrative gridlock. Chadha pointed out that the BJP had been advocating for Delhi's statehood for nearly four decades and had made this promise in its electoral manifesto. The AAP leader contended that the BJP has undone the efforts of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani over 40 years to grant Delhi full statehood.

Mocking Union Home Minister Amit Shah for referencing the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to support the bill, Raghav Chadha remarked that the BJP leader should adopt an "Advani-like" stance rather than a "Nehruvian" one.

Congress representative Abhishek Manu Singhvi contested the proposed law, asserting that it represents a "regressive bill" which is "entirely against the constitution." He further argued that it constitutes a "direct attack on the residents of Delhi and undermines the principles of federalism."