Ram Mandir Done…: Will implement CAA in 7 days says Union minister

Kolkata: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has declared that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will be implemented nationwide within the next seven days. Thakur made these remarks during a public rally in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Sunday. “The Ram mandir (temple) in Ayodhya has been inaugurated, and within the next seven days, the CAA will be implemented across the country.

This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week," BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Bangaon, said. Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that no one can stop the implementation of the CAA as it is the law of the land. Previously, a senior government official said that rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would be notified "much before" the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the BJP by saying that the party has again started crying "CAA-CAA" for the sake of votes as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching.



"We have fought against the NRC. Rajbanshis are citizens of India. They have again started shouting CAA, CAA for the sake of votes," Mamata Banerjee said at a public distribution programme in Cooch Behar on Monday.



The West Bengal CM said her government has acknowledged all colonies as "permanent addresses," and all residents who get the benefit of various state government benefits are citizens of the country.

"All of you are citizens. We have given permanent addresses to all colonies. They get ration, go to school, get scholarships, get Kisan Bandhu, Shikhashree, Oikoshree, Laxmir Bhandar. How could they get these benefits if they had not been citizens? Had they been able to cast votes if they were not citizens?" Banerjee questioned.