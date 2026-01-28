Budget Session from today

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday rejected the opposition's demands for discussion on G RAM G Act and SIR during the Budget session of Parliament beginning from Wednesday, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the two issues had already been debated by both Houses and "we cannot reverse the gear".

Rijiju made these remarks after an all-party meeting convened by the government on the eve of the Budget Session of Parliament. During the meeting, Opposition members, including the Congress' Jairam Ramesh and John Brittas of the CPI(M), also objected to the non-circulation of government business for the session, which the minister said would be done in due course.

Congress leader K Suresh told reporters that at the all-party meeting convened here, party leaders questioned lack of legislative agenda outlining the bills the government seeks to bring. Opposition members wanted a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, G RAM G law on employment guarantee that replaced the MGNREGA scheme, the tariffs imposed by the US on India, foreign policy matters, the issue of air pollution, state of the economy, ban on social media for early teens, among other issues, sources said.

On the Opposition's contentions on the G RAM G Act, which was passed by Parliament during the Winter Session, the minister said, "Once a law is before the nation, we have to follow it. We cannot reverse the gear and go back." He said Opposition MPs put forth several issues, and these can be raised during debate on the President's address and the Budget.

"This is the first session of the year. Normally, the list of government business is shared after the President's address. However, I am prepared to share the list; I have told officers to do it," Rijiju said after some Opposition leaders complained that government business for the session had not been shared. He added that this is not an important issue, and running the House smoothly remains the focus.