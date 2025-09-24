Ramlila fest unites communities and showcases cultural heritage

New Delhi: The spirit of devotion and culture came alive in the capital as Ramlila festivities began with grandeur and enthusiasm. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta attended several events across the city, highlighting how the annual celebrations not only uphold faith but also bring people together and strengthen India’s cultural fabric. At the Red Fort Ground, Gupta joined the Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila Committee’s inaugural program, where the evening began with vibrant dance performances followed by Ganesh Vandana. He participated in prayers to Lord Ram and Sita, seeking their blessings, as the enactments beautifully portrayed the purpose of Lord Ram’s incarnation-restoring righteousness whenever tyranny and injustice prevail.

Gupta also inaugurated the Ramlila organized by the Dharmik Leela Committee at the Parade Ground, describing it as a living depiction of Ram’s ideals and dignity. “Ramlila is not just a performance, it reminds us that the true purpose of life is to walk the path of truth, righteousness, and justice,” he said.

Later, he attended the Ramlila Mahotsav 2025 hosted by the Shri Ram Dharmik Ramlila Samiti in Greater Kailash and the Shri Dharmik Ramlila South Delhi in Chirag Delhi. He noted that such enactments not only recall the divine deeds of Lord Ram but also inspire society to follow values of truth, nobility, and righteous living.

Returning to the Red Fort Ground in the evening, Gupta joined the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee’s Ramlila inauguration once again, describing it as a vibrant celebration of Indian culture and tradition. He said the event connects generations with India’s invaluable heritage and encourages society to pursue an ideal life.

Emphasizing the wider significance of the festival, Gupta observed that Ramlila continues to unite communities while reinforcing the timeless message of Lord Ram. He said the celebrations stand as a reminder of India’s rich traditions and eternal values, guiding humanity towards harmony, truth, and justice.