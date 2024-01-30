'Ravan of Sahebganj' nabbed from Bihar in 2005 murder case

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested an interstate gangster, infamously known as 'Ravan of Sahebganj' in north Bihar, who was wanted in a two-decade old murder case in Surat, Gujarat.

The accused has been identified as Ram Naresh Sahani.

A police officer official said that Sahani was also a proclaimed offender in a case of NDPS Act under Crime Branch, Delhi, since 2014.

“He got interim bail for the marriage of his daughter, and jumped it, following which he was declared proclaimed offender by a Delhi court,” the officer said.

Sharing the details regarding an incident dating back two decades, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that in 2005, on the occasion of Dussehra, a man named Kumod was fatally attacked by three suspects, including Sahani, in Surat.

Consequently, a case involving charges of murder and attempted murder was registered, gaining notoriety as the 'Kumod Murder case'.

The primary accused, Sahani, had fatally shot Kumod and subsequently fled the scene with his accomplices.

“Since then, Sahani had managed to evade arrest,” said Bhatia.

"During the process of gathering information on proclaimed offenders, we received intelligence through technical surveillance indicating that Sahani was residing on the outskirts of Muzaffarpur, Bihar," the officer said.

A police team was formed and dispatched on January 5 to locations outside Patna and Muzaffarpur, with the objective of apprehending the wanted criminal.

Upon reaching, the police team found that Sahani was known as the 'Ravan of Sahebganj' in the area. He was also an active “liquor supplier and a notorious interstate criminal from northern Bihar", who commanded a gang comprising over 50 members in the region.

“Due to his intimidating influence, locals refrained from providing any information about him,” said Bhatia.

"It is noteworthy that whenever the police increased pressure, he would flee to Nepal, returning to Bihar after a period, and resuming criminal activities," said the officer.

Subsequently, the police team utilised undercover informants, and received a tip-off that Sahani would visit the Registry Office in Muzaffarpur for some work.

"He was apprehended from near the Tehsil on the outskirts of Paru town in the rural area of Muzaffarpur," Bhatia said.