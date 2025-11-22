Reforms will boost job creation: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a series of social media posts on X, "Will serve as a strong foundation for universal social security, minimum and timely payment of wages, safe workplaces and remunerative opportunities for our people, especially Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti... "It will build a future-ready ecosystem that protects the rights of workers and strengthens India's economic growth.

These reforms will boost job creation, drive productivity and accelerate our journey towards a Viksit Bharat."Modi further said that "It is one of the most comprehensive and progressive labour-oriented reforms since Independence. It greatly empowers our workers. It also significantly simplifies compliance and promotes ‘Ease of Doing Business'." According to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the labour Codes will formalise employment, strengthen worker protections, and make the labour ecosystem simpler, safer and globally aligned.