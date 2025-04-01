Reliance's Anant Ambani Begins Padyatra to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani, Director at Reliance Industries Limited, has embarked on a "padyatra" from Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat. The pilgrimage, which began five days ago, is expected to conclude within the next few days. Speaking to ANI, Anant shared his progress, stating, “The padyatra, starting from our home in Jamnagar, is ongoing, and we expect to reach Dwarka in the next 2-4 days. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us.”

This marks Anant’s second visit to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple in 2025, following a January trip with his father, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. The Ambani family, known for their devotion, frequently visits this sacred site.

During the padyatra, Anant has been making stops at various temples along the route, reflecting on his spiritual journey. He encouraged the youth, saying, “Place your trust in Lord Dwarkadhish before starting any task. With faith, no work will face obstacles, and with God's presence, there is no need to fear.”

Anant’s journey began in Moti Khavdi, Jamnagar. Each night, he covers 10-12 kilometers, accompanied by Z-level security and local police for protection.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family also participated in the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj, where they took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. The Ambanis, including Mukesh, his mother Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, joined millions of pilgrims. Mukesh’s mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and his sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal, also took part in the ritual. The family met Swami Chidanand Saraswati Maharaj at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where they distributed sweets and life jackets.