Resident Doctors Nationwide Strike Called After Brutal Murder

The decision was made following the horrific rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata. The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) called for a nationwide strike in response.

However, emergency and ICU services at city hospitals will remain operational, as resident doctors will continue these duties while wearing black ribbons as a sign of protest.

Senior doctors at Delhi's Lok Nayak Hospital and the Central government-run Safdarjung Hospital indicated that while OPDs, elective surgeries, and ward duties will not be entirely shut down, they will be significantly impacted.

"OPDs and other services will continue tomorrow, but with a reduced number of permanent doctors. Medical officers, general duty medical officers, specialists, and even teachers will be working. Services will be affected, but not entirely suspended," said a senior doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

A senior doctor at Lok Nayak Hospital added, "Consultants and other doctors will be on duty on Monday, but elective services will be impacted."

In the meantime, the resident doctors’ association sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding swift justice for the deceased doctor and the strict implementation of security protocols for all healthcare workers across the country.

Dr. Aviral Mathur, president of FORDA, commented, "We understand that patients will be affected, but such a gross miscarriage of justice has never occurred in the history of the medical profession in India. This is as severe as it gets for any profession. We need decisive action."