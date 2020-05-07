Reyaz Naikoo encounter: Sporadic incidents of stonepelting in Pulwama

Srinagar: Sporadic incidents of stone-pelting took place in Awantipora area of Pulwama district, the hometown of slain Hizbul Mujahideen chief Reyaz Naikoo, even as curfew-like restrictions were imposed in many parts of Kashmir on Thursday as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Naikoo and his aide were killed in an encounter with security forces in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday, prompting authorities to snap mobile telephone and Internet services in the valley.

Restrictions were also imposed in most parts of the valley, including Srinagar city, soon after the news about Naikoo's killing spread.

Although the Kashmir is under the third phase of coronavirus lockdown, additional security forces have been deployed in many sensitive and vulnerable areas of the valley for ensuring peace, the officials said.

However, incidents of stone pelting by groups of youths have been reported from the areas around Naikoo's native village in Awanitpora since early morning on Thursday, the officials said.

They said similar incidents of stone pelting had taken place on Wednesday also, resulting in injuries to 16 people.

Four of the injured persons had bullet injuries.