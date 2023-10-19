Live
- Candidate’s profile: Osman Bin Mohammed Al-Hajri
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case
Just In
RPF orders probe as miscreants pelt stones on train in Gujarat
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday ordered an inquiry after miscreants pelted stones on the Bandra-Jaipur superfast express in this Gujarat district.
Navsari: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday ordered an inquiry after miscreants pelted stones on the Bandra-Jaipur superfast express in this Gujarat district.
In the incident that took place on October 18 night, window of a coach were shattered. However, no injuries were reported.
An official complaint, in consonance with Section 154 of the Railway Act, has been lodged against unidentified miscreants, an official shared.
The incident occurred near the Maroli railway station, which lies within the precincts of the Navsari and Surat districts.
Detailed reports, as disseminated by the Western Railway authorities, confirm these specifics.
Upon impact, the window glass of the B3 coach, particularly adjacent to seats 41 and 42, shattered but passengers occupying the said seats escaped unscathed. The matter is still under investigation.