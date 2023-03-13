Sabarimala Temple Will Open Im Kerala For Meenam Pooja

The five-day monthly puja for the Malayalam month of Meenam will begin on Tuesday with the opening of the hill shrine at Sabarimala. Around 5 o'clock, Melsanthi Jayaraman Nampoothiri will inaugurate the sreekovil in thantri Kandararu Rajivaru's presence.



Sabarimala devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar, special poojas such kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja, pushpabhishekam, and sahasrakalasam would be done throughout the course of the five days. According to devaswom executive officer Krishnakumar, special poojas such kalabhabhishekam, udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, padi pooja, pushpabhishekam, and sahasrakalasam would be done throughout the course of the five days.

The first day of the pooja, March 15, will feature a unique pooja at the temple called kalabhabhishekam. At 9 a.m., the thantri will conduct brahmakalasa pooja in the mandapam in front of the melsanthi as part of the ceremony.

The procedure would end with kalabhabhishekam performed on the idol during uchcha pooja following the thantri-led procession carrying the brahmakalasam around the shrine. The additional rites that will be carried out in the temple are pushpabhishekam, padi pooja, udayasthamana pooja, and ashtabhishekam.

On the final day of the pooja, Sahasrakalasam shall be done. On March 18, at 5 o'clock, the thantri will conduct kalasa pooja as part of the ceremony at the mandapam to the south of the sreekovil. The five-day monthly puja will end on March 19, at which point the temple will be closed.