Saini pays tribute to Sant Ravidas

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes to Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary in New Delhi. The Chief Minister offered a floral tribute to

the portrait of Guru Ravidas ji at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi.

While wishing the people of the state on the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas ji, the Chief Minister said the message of unity, humanity and brotherhood given by Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj is still relevant today. He said we should always work by following the path shown by saints and great men.

He said the government has started Sant-Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prachar-Prasar Yojana in Haryana, under which an initiative has been taken to celebrate the birth anniversaries and centenaries of saints and great men at government level. In this series, birth anniversaries and centenaries of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Ji, Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, Sant Kabirdas Jayanti, Lord Valmiki Jayanti etc. have been celebrated at the state level.

Citing the verses of Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj, the Chief Minister said the work of realising his words was done by former CM Manohar Lal in the last 9 and a half years. During the tenure of Manohar Lal, the benefits of government schemes reached the poorest of the poor. A memorial of Guru Ravidas ji is being built in Kurukshetra, he said.