Saurabh Bhardwaj orders 5% hospital bed reservation for dengue patients

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj met on Wednesday with all nodal officers and medical superintendents of hospitals at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss the efforts to prevent dengue in the city. All Delhi government hospitals, municipal corporation hospitals, Cantt area hospitals, and officials from Central government hospitals were present at the meeting. During the discussion, Bhardwaj questioned about the current dengue situation in each hospital under their jurisdiction.

It was reported that preparations to combat dengue are underway in almost all hospitals, and they appear to be well-prepared to handle dengue cases. However, no hospital official has mentioned any emergency-like situation related to dengue so far.The current dengue situation in Delhi, according to the information presented by officials during the conference, is normal.





In Delhi, there is currently no emergency situation related to dengue. However, as a precaution, the Health Minister issued directives to all hospital authorities during a meeting. He ordered them to reserve 5% of all current beds in all hospitals to cater particularly to dengue patients, similar to how a percentage of beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients. This step is being taken to ensure appropriate handling of dengue cases in the event of future emergencies.



He also directed all hospital authorities to ensure that the test reports of patients with fever are obtained within six to eight hours of admission. This measure will enable prompt treatment in case a patient is diagnosed with dengue fever, potentially saving their life and preventing any further harm in the future.





Bhardwaj also mandated that all hospital authorities post daily information on Dengue patients admitted to their hospitals on the Health Department's portal, in the same way that all hospitals used to release their daily COVID-19 data during the epidemic. This method will help the government stay updated about the present Dengue situation in Delhi, allowing them to develop well-organized plans to cope with any potential concerns.



He also asked all hospital administrators to set up separate wards for Dengue patients in their respective hospitals. This separation will protect other patients from the risk of Dengue while also guaranteeing that Dengue patients receive prompt and proper treatment from knowledgeable doctors and nurses. Furthermore, Bhardwaj suggested that mosquito nets be placed across the beds of all Dengue patients to prevent mosquitoes from transmitting the disease to other patients and to aid in the success of dengue control methods.