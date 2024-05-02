Live
- BJP MP candidate Potuganti Bharat Prasad participated in the election campaign
- Over 97 per cent of Rs 2,000 banknotes returned: RBI
- India's coal output rises 7.4 per cent to 73.26 million tonnes in April
- Covaxin has excellent safety record, says Bharat Biotech
- Gold production from Indian mines surges by 86 pc in Feb, copper output up 29 pc
- AAP has formed a team to coordinate its election campaign with Congress
- T20 WC: KL Rahul was ignored because there was no spot, he did not fit the combinations, says Ajit Agarkar
- T20 WC: Skipper Rohit specifically sought four spinners in the 15-member squad
- Ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, Raj HC directs state govt to step up action against child marriage
- Microsoft Invests in OpenAI to Compete in the AI Race: Report
Just In
SC orders bar association to reserve minimum 1/3rd posts for women
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve at least 1/3rd posts for women in its executive committee.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve at least 1/3rd posts for women in its executive committee.
Asking SCBA to implement the quota henceforth, a bench presided over by Justice Surya Kant said that the post of treasurer will be reserved for women in the ensuing 2024-25 elections.
The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, added that one post of the office-bearers will be reserved for women on a rotation basis.
It clarified that the directions issued by the apex court would not exclude women from contesting other SCBA posts.
In effect, one post of the office-bearers, two senior executive members and three executive members will be mandatorily reserved for women.
Earlier in February this year, the Delhi High Court was apprised by SCBA that the General Body Meeting (GBM) will be convened within two months to discuss the nomination of women advocates as Executive Members.
A bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain was dealing with a plea filed by advocate Yogamaya MG seeking to convene the meeting to address the issue of gender representation within the SCBA.
The petitioner had urged the SCBA to consider a representation signed by 270 members addressing the issue of lack of female representation in the executive committee.
The representation proposed amending the SCBA rules and regulations to ensure at least two positions for women executive members.
The petition stressed the importance of women's representation in decision-making bodies like the SCBA, stating that it is fundamental to creating a workplace culture that prioritises the prevention of sexual harassment and addresses issues unique to women lawyers.