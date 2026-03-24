SCB gets new principal

Bhubaneswar: A week after the devastating fire at SCB Medical College Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack, where at least 12 patients were killed, the Odisha government has shifted the principal and superintendent of the State’s premier health care facility.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare department on Sunday, Prof Prativa Panda, the Dean and Principal of PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada, has been transferred and posted as the Dean and Principal of SCBMCH. She will take over from Prof Lucy Das. Das has been posted against the vacant post of Professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at SCB MCH, Cuttack, and has been allowed to continue working in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G).Dr Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra, Professor & Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at SCB MCH, Cuttack, has been appointed as Dean & Principal of PRM Medical College, Baripada. Dr Jyotish Chandra Choudhury, Professor & Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine & Toxicology (FMT), SCB MCH, Cuttack, has been appointed as the new Superintendent of SCB MCH, Cuttack.

Dr Satyajit Ray, Professor of Orthopaedics at Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), Sundargarh, has been transferred and posted as Professor of Orthopaedics at SCB MCH, Cuttack. Dr Tapas Kumar Panigrahi, Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur (currently on deputation at SCB MCH), has been transferred and posted as Associate Professor of Orthopaedics at GMCH, Sundargarh.