Ensure speedy action on SC, ST grievances

Tirupati: District Collector and District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee Chairperson Dr S Venkateswar directed district officials to ensure prompt resolution of issues concerning Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) through regular monitoring and field-level inspections.

Chairing the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee (DVMC) meeting on Wednesday, the Collector reviewed the status of decisions taken in the previous meeting and examined responses submitted by various departments. He instructed officials to take corrective steps wherever delays were noticed and emphasised speedy disposal of pending atrocity cases. Stating that officials were responsible for resolving every issue raised before the committee, he directed departments to conduct Civil Rights Day every month to address SC and ST grievances and ensure timely justice.

Committee members raised issues related to house site pattas, land disputes involving SC and ST families, and construction of Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavans.

Responding to the representations, the Collector asked officials to complete land allocation for Ambedkar Bhavan construction at the earliest. He also directed the Housing Department to identify suitable land and sanction houses to eligible beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

District Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said officials must work towards resolving pending SC and ST issues without delay. He instructed officers to handle atrocity cases seriously and ensure timely action while maintaining law and order at mandal and district levels. He assured that police would give special attention to such cases and ensure justice to victims. Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam highlighted issues faced by SC and ST communities in his constituency and urged officials at all levels to expedite solutions, including land identification for Ambedkar Bhavan construction and housing sanctions. Sullurupeta MLA Nelavala Vijayashree also raised concerns related to land and house pattas and sought early resolution.

District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, Additional SP Ravi Manoharachari, RDOs, Deputy Collectors, welfare officials, department heads, DVMC members and representatives of various organisations attended the meeting.