Schoolboy In Puducherry Took Initiative To Fill potholes

An eighth-grader student in Puducherry decided to make things right on his own by repairing the pothole. He took the initiative which caused the injuries to his grandfather after falling from his motorcycle moved by the deplorable state of a road in his neighbourhood.

13-year-old Masilamani gathered sand, gravel, and other materials lying around his village and mixed them with cement to fill the pothole and other damaged areas of the road in Sendhanatham in neighbouring Villianoor after his grandfather, a farmer, fell off his motorcycle a few days ago after hitting a pothole and ended up in the hospital with a fracture.

He has recueved a complimentary copy of a book from former Legislator Vayyapuri Manikandan in appreciation of the youngster's gesture and expressed his wish that no one should get injured due to these pothole as his grandfather had to face. Furthermore, the boy's neighbours gave him shawls as well as congratulations. A villager who met the youngster claimed that the road between Puducherry and Pathukannu has been in poor shape for the past seven years and that nothing has been done to repair it.