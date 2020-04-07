SCIMST develops portable disinfection gateway to tackle Coronavirus in Kerala

Coronavirus in Kerala: With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive case, the entire world is involved in developing new innovative methods to tackle Coronavirus spread. The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCIMST) has developed a disinfection gateway, which helps the doctors to treat the patients without touching them and curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking on the occasion, SCIMST director Dr Asha Kishore said that a portable disinfection gateway booth, equipped with a system for generating hydrogen peroxide mist and UV-based decontamination facility. Hydrogen Peroxide fumes decontaminate the body, hands and clothes of a person. The UV system decontaminates the chamber, and it's electronically controlled.