Security beefed up at residences of Maha Chief Minister, two Dy CMs

Mumbai: A day after NCP leader and former Minister Baba Siddique was shot dead, security was beefed up at the official residences of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar situated in the Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.



The police have given instructions to put barriers on critical points from the Malabar Hill area.

On Saturday night, Baba Siddique was murdered by three persons of which one was from Haryana and another from Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested two while the third is absconding.

The police have released the names of the three accused -- Shiva, Dharmaraj and Gurmel. Shiv and Dharamraj are residents of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Both have no previous criminal record while Gurmel is a resident of Haryana. Dharmaraj and Gurmel have been arrested. Shiva is absconding. He is said to have been given the contract for this murder.

Meanwhile, NCP Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that the responsibility for Baba Siddiqui's murder is not only on the Home Minister and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis but also on the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "NCP’s Byculla chief was brutally murdered a week ago. Yesterday Baba Siddique was killed. This is a challenge for the Mumbai Police. These boys are after taking Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 to kill the people. This is contract killing. Police should be given a free hand. The responsibility is not only of the Home Minister but also of the Chief Minister," he added.

Bhujbal has appealed to the Dy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police to take immediate steps to investigate the killings of Baba Siddique and NCP’s Byculla Taluka President Sachin Kurmi. In his reaction, he said, "The news that the senior leader of NCP, Baba Siddique, was shot indiscriminately by unknown persons in Mumbai and his death is very shocking and mind-numbing. It is not even a week since the murder of Byculla Taluka President Sachin Kurmi of the Nationalist Congress Party, this incident is very alarming. My earnest appeal to state home minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police is to take immediate steps to investigate these two cases on a war footing. A heartfelt tribute to Baba Siddique! I share in the grief of his family. We pray that they get the strength to overcome this pain."

Bhujbal said he had known Baba Siddique for many years. He was given Y Security security after he received threats. However, even after providing him security, it did not help, the NCP Leader said, adding that if there were threats, care should have been taken. "It should also be investigated who gave him the threat," Bhujbal said.

"Maharashtra Police have a big name and it should not be spoiled. The accused should be punished as soon as possible. The Home Minister and the state government should stand behind the police. The courage of the police should be increased. There is no politics in this. There is no such history that someone was killed after leaving Congress. The killing may have been due to extortion or trade. This is contact killing. Police should be given a free hand. The matter should be investigated at the earliest and the criminals be punished," said Bhujbal.