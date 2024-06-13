Seminar by Rajasthan Police highlights importance of forensic science in police work

Jaipur: A special seminar on the 'Role of Forensics in Criminal Investigation' was organised by the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) in Jaipur on Thursday on the occasion of Rajasthan Police Foundation Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan DGP Ranjan Sahu said that forensic science plays a very important role in day-to-day police work and research.

The role of forensic science in police investigation will become more important once three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Act -- are rolled out across the country from July 1, and the seminar was held against this backdrop.

In his keynote address, G.K. Goswami, Additional Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and Founder-Director of UP State Institute of Forensics, said that fair investigation is very necessary for a fair trial, as it paves the way for justice.

In such a situation, the role of the police is very important in terms of correct research in a transparent manner. For justice in criminal cases, the quality of evidence helps in reaching the truth through research.

Goswami, while emphasising the need to improve the quality of evidence in criminal investigation, said that there is a need to work with full intensity to fill the gaps.

"Forensic science can prove helpful in bridging such gaps because it plays an important role in exposing the truth while remaining neutral in research. The coming time is a golden period for forensic science, especially from July when the new criminal laws will be implemented. Forensic science brings a scientific approach to investigation, and paves the way for complete justice," the officer said.