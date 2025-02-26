Seminar held on speedy justice

Rourkela: Despite huge backlog of cases touching around 5 crores in the lower courts, the high courts and the Supreme Court are positive signals for improvement in the system of speedy delivery of justice, said speakers at a seminar organised by Society for Fast Justice, Sundargarh unit.

Rourkela Law College principal Bibhu Ranjan Patnaik, who was the chief guest, said the Cen-tral government is focusing on reforming law for providing security cover to child, women and senior citizens. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita can go a long way to serve the weaker sec-tions of the society in fulfilling their legal needs, he said.

Bhagvanji Raiyani, Founder Chairman, Forum for Fast Justice, Mumbai, said judges of high courts and Supreme Court should provide time-bound justice to the waiting millions.

Sadananda Sahoo, President, Rourkela Bar Association, said the rights of tribals of Sundargarh district must be protected under the 5th Schedule. Praveen Patel, National Con-vener, Forum for Fast Justice, Mumbai, said time-bound justice is the need of the hour.