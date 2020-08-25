Senior Congress Leaders Leaked CWC Meet Details To Media: Ramya

Sandalwood actress and former MP of Mandya, Ramya Divya Spandana has reacted to the current controversy relating to the leadership of National Congress.

The actor who is furious with some senior leaders for causing dissent within the party, has spoken in favour of Rahul Gandhi. She has alleged that some Congress leaders have relationship with BJP. She alleged that these leaders have not only joined hands with BJP but also hand in glove with the media.

"All the matters that were discussed in the working committee meetings were directly broadcast in the media because of these people," she alleged. "Wonderful! These senior leaders not only leaked letter written to Sonia Gandhi to the media, but also saw to it that all the matters that were discussed in CWC meetings were out in the media.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that some leaders of the party have joined BJP. But while reacting to this statement from Rahul, Ramya has said " I feel Rahulji has done a mistake, he should have stated that some senior Congress leaders have not only colluded with BJP but also have joined hands with the media," she signed off.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal defended himself at the CWC meeting yesterday and lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing them of colluding with the BJP. Sibal said in no uncertain terms that he had never made a statement in favour of the saffron BJP in the last 30 years.

The CWC has decided to retain Sonia Gandhi as the interim president for the next six months. The committee is to meet again to choose a new Congress chief. Whether it will be a Gandhi or non-Gandhi remains to be seen.