Live
- EC to focus on 'inducement-free' LS elections in K’taka, says top official
- Sam Altman's Revelation: Texting Elon Musk Amid OpenAI Lawsuit
- Telangana Chief Minister to extend support to Ukku stir
- 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tourney: Clynical G9 qualify for Super League
- Para Shooting World Cup: Manish Narwal dominates with 2 silver at Para World Cup
- India take 3-0 series lead with 7-wkt win over Lanka
- Arsenal, Barca reach Champions League QF
- Adopt scientific methods in sheep, goat rearing farmers told
- Unraveling The Role Of The Shivamogga ISIS Module In The Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast
- After AR Murugadoss, Atlee, another Tamil director set to step into Bollywood
Just In
Setback to Congress in Rs 100 cr tax case
HC upholds ITAT order in tax demand case involving Congress party
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld an order of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) refusing to stay a notice issued by the Income Tax department to the Congress party for recovery of outstanding tax of more than Rs 100 crore.
A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav said there was no reason to interfere with the ITAT’s March 8 order. The bench had reserved its order on Tuesday after hearing the submissions on behalf of the Congress and the I-T department. The Congress approached the high court after ITAT dismissed the party’s application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it. The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.
The counsel for the Congress had urged the court to grant it some protection otherwise the party would collapse. The I-T department’s counsel had informed the court that the original tax demand stood at Rs 102 crore and together with interest it rose to Rs 135.06 crore. He said Rs 65.94 crore stands recovered now.
The tribunal had dismissed the stay application saying, “… we do not find that the recovery notice under Section 226(3) of the Act issued by the assessing officer on February 13, 2024 is lacking in bona fides, so as to require us to intervene.” The party had earlier said the I-T tribunal order freezing its funds was “an attack on democracy” as it had come just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.